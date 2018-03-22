Loading the player...

Keith Lemon reveals the advice he gives men before meeting Holly Willoughby The duo have worked together for the last ten years

Keith Lemon has revealed he always shares one piece of advice with men before they meet Holly Willoughby. The Celebrity Juice star said he advises men not to fall under his "incredibly attractive" co-presenter's spell by not looking her in the eye.

"Generally every male on the planet tries to flirt with Holly 'cause she's incredibly attractive. I always just tell people, 'Don't look in her eyes! Do NOT look in her eyes,'" Keith told The Sun. "If you do she can ask you to do anything and you'll do it, so you just can't look into those eyes."

Keith Lemon joked that men should never look into Holly Willoughby's eyes

He added that Holly's charm is the reason he has ended up on several big nights out. "You know if you want to go home instead of going on to the next part, and she asks you to go on? Don't look in her eyes and you'll go home, but as soon as you look into them and she says, 'Let's go to another party,' then you're like, 'Oh OK.'"

And it appears the colleagues have just as much fun together outside of work as they do on screen. "She's fun to go out with, she's good trouble, she enjoys herself," Keith said. "That's what you see on This Morning when she’s hungover."

The duo present Celebrity Juice alongside Fearne Cotton

It's not the first time Keith has shared an insight into his friendship with Holly; in January the comedian also revealed the secret to the mum-of-three's recent weight loss. "I've heard a rumour that it's some sort of boxing," he said. Keith also divulged that he asked Holly if she was going to film her own fitness DVD, but he said she is 'sick' of answering questions on the topic. The 44-year-old added how he commented on mum-of-three Holly's weight loss after a holiday. Then, explains Keith, everyone started talking about her slimmer figure.

