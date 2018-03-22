Brooklyn Beckham shares photo of mum Victoria in a swimsuit - see the sweet post The teenager admitted he was missing his mum

Brooklyn Beckham surprised his Instagram followers by posting a photo of Victoria Beckham relaxing in a swimming pool on Thursday, as he admitted he was missing his mum. The 19-year-old, who is currently studying photography in New York, shared a snap of the Spice Girls star, adding the caption: "Miss you @victoriabeckham."

The image showed Victoria submerged in a swimming pool wearing a black swimsuit and her signature oversized shades. The fashion designer had her brunette hair tied back into a loose bun, and raised a glass to the camera as she appeared truly relaxed.

Brooklyn Beckham shared a photo of his mum in a swimming pool

It was met with a huge response from Brooklyn's 10.9 million followers, with many commenting on how "sweet" it was of the teenager to publicly declare how much he was missing his mum. "Lovely from a son to his mum," one wrote. "As a mum I'm melting," another commented.

GALLERY: Inside the Beckhams' stunning London home

Brooklyn moved to New York in August 2017 to study photography at the Parson's School of Design. But despite living in a different country, the eldest of the Beckham children has stayed close to his family by making regular visits home to catch up with his mum, dad David, and siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

The teenager admitted he was missing his family

The budding photographer recently returned home to celebrate Mother's Day, where he enjoyed a trip to the countryside with his family, and posted another heartwarming snap of himself and Harper holding hands as they walked through ankle-deep water. He also joined his dad for a "lunch date" in London; the pair dined at Mayfair restaurant Gymkhana, where a set menu costs from just £25.

MORE: Victoria Beckham questions Brooklyn's interior design choices

Although Brooklyn is missing home, he does have someone special to keep him company in the States - his girlfriend Chloe Moretz, who he rekindled his relationship with late last summer.