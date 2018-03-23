Gary Barlow compares troubled Ant McPartlin to Robbie Williams Ant has checked himself into rehab after being charged with drink-driving

Gary Barlow has publicly shown his support for Ant McPartlin following his decision to check himself into rehab after being charged with drink-driving. Gary, 47, also drew comparisons between Ant and his Take That bandmate Robbie Williams, who has spoken openly about his own mental health battles. Appearing in the latest Dan Wootton Interview podcast, Gary said: "I don't really know what happened. It's the same as Rob, everyone just wants the best for him." Referring to the three car collision involving Ant, Gary added: "It could have been a lot worse. Thank god no one got seriously hurt. I just want him to get better, because we've all grown up seeing those guys in telly, they're a TV fixture. Every few months I love to watch them, they're incredibly funny. I send the best to him."

Ant McPartlin has checked himself into rehab follwing his drink-driving arrest

The singer drew further parallels between Ant and Robbie, saying of the boyband star: "He loses his way a bit and it really goes to show how haunted he is by that side of life. All of us worry about him constantly. He's still the baby of the band to us. He was 15 when he joined Take That, just about to be 16."

Robbie, 44, has been vocal in the past about his battle with his mental health. In an interview with the Sun last month, the father-of-two said: "Fortunately and unfortunately, left to my own devices, I'm inclined to sabotage everything. I've got a disease that wants to kill me and it's in my head, so I have to guard against that.

Robbie Williams has spoken openly about his mental health issues in the past

"Sometimes it overwhelms me and sometimes it's a tool I need to get on stage. Sometimes I live in bliss and it's wonderful. But most of the time I'm human - having a human experience, ­trying to deal with the trials and tribulations of what goes on between my ears. The things I've put myself through, I've been close to… It's like, 'By the grace of God go I'. It's been so close so many times."

