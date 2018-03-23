Good Morning Britain stars show royal invite – are they heading to the wedding? Ben Shephard sparked speculation that he has a royal wedding invitation

Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard sparked speculation he has been invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding after proudly showing off a royal invitation on Instagram on Friday. However, at closer glance all wasn't as it seemed, as the presenter had clearly mocked up his own version of the invitation.

Although Ben's invite had a similar design, the font was noticeably different and it didn't appear to have been printed on the same high quality card that Harry and Meghan have used for their invitations. It had also been scrawled on by his co-stars Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins, who added their names as Ben's plus ones.

Ben Shephard showed off his royal wedding invite on Instagram

Sharing a photo of the invitation on Instagram, Ben wrote: "Not sure my (very real and authentic honest) invite will stand up to Royal Security scrutiny now my colleagues @charlottehawkins1 + @kategarraway have tried to piggy back in it to join me. Good news is however, I've got a #bogof with hot dates - 2 for the price of 1 - you can decide which ones free #royalwedding #invite." Charlotte also posted a snap of the invite on Instagram Stories, joking: "Not sure this is going to get us in…?"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their official wedding invitations on Thursday, revealing they had enlisted Barnard and Westwood, who hold royal warrants to both the Queen and Prince Charles, to produce the stationary using American ink on English card.

Charlotte Hawkins and Kate Garraway also tried to add their names to the invite

The invitations gave more information about the big day, explaining that guests will attend the service at St George's Chapel followed by a lunchtime reception at St George's Hall, hosted by the Queen. Later that evening on Saturday 19 May, Harry and Meghan will be joined by 200 guests at a more exclusive reception at Frogmore House, this time hosted by Prince Charles.

