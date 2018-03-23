Myleene Klass hits back at haters over naked photoshoot The Hear'Say singer will turn 40 in April

Myleene Klass iis looking better than ever ahead of her 40th birthday next month. But the former Hear'Say star still managed to shock fans when she posed naked for the launch of her fitness DVD, for which she received some criticism. In an act of defiance, Myleene has now vowed that she will continue posting naked photos. "People try to tell me all day long, 'I don't like your hair', 'Why have you got your [explicit] out," she told The Sun. "I'm like, 'Sorry, your opinions do not pay my mortgage, therefore they are null and void'."

Myleene Klass is refusing to give up taking part in risqué photoshoots

Myleene, who has daughters Ava, ten, and Hero, six, from her former marriage to Graham Quinn, added: "My body has made two amazing children, I'm nearly 40 years old, I can play the piano - you can say whatever you like to me but can you play a Rachmaninoff concerto? You get one life, one chance at this. I'm not wasting it and I'm not going to sit in a corner and worry about what some troll who has never met me thinks." Referring to her children, she continued: "I love that I don't want to waste a single day. I've got two kids to raise and I want them to see a badass mum. I don't want them to see some snowflake."

When the risqué photos of the star were first unveiled in February, Myleene revealed her hopes of encouraging and empowering women. "I couldn't be more proud of the body I have," she explained. "It's given me two beautiful babies, it's carried me through good times and tough times, and it's allowed me to be a strong and successful woman." Of her new fitness venture, the mum-of-two added: "I filmed 'MyBody' so that women would feel empowered, confident and capable of anything they set their mind to… After having two children, I wanted to help other mums and busy women find a way to stay fit that works for them."

