Piers Morgan taking break from Good Morning Britain – find out his replacement

Piers Morgan is reportedly taking a break from hosting duties on Good Morning Britain while the show moves to a new studio. The show will be moving studios so that the London Studios, where it is currently held, can have some much need renovations. Previously speaking about moving studios, he said: "We got into the world's worst lift someone said to me, 'Are you sad to be leaving the ITV Studios?' And I said I'm about as sad as I am when I'm leaving the dental chair after having a root canal."

Susanna Reid confirmed that Piers would be back before long, and while Ben Shephard is helping to present the show this week, Richard Madeley will reportedly pick up the role for the next week. This isn't the first time Piers has taken a break for the show, as he was previously able to take time off to film his popular Life Stories show and Serial Killers in the US. Piers has previously admitting to nearly quitting the breakfast show due to its tough early morning starts, previously telling Radio Times: "I actually quit in the summer. I said, 'I'm out,' because I couldn't do it anymore. Then we came to a new arrangement, which is great. I feel completely different."

He continued: "The only reason, really, I had to go in so early was because the female stars all have to. It takes them longer [to get ready] because they get more attention and pressure on how they look, how their hair is and everything else. I'm lucky. Five minutes of slap and on I go. I said, 'Does anyone really care if I come in at 5.30 and we just have a catch-up on the phone?' Which is what we now do."