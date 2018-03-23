Carla Bruni sends message of support to husband during formal investigation Nicolas Sarkozy has denied the allegations made against him

Carla Bruni has Instagrammed a photo of her husband, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, to show her support while he faces a formal investigation for illicit election campaign financing and misappropriating Libyan public funds. Nicolas denies the allegations, and Carla has publicly shown her support by sharing a snap of him smiling with their daughter, writing: "I'm proud of you my love. You are righteous, clear and strong. I'm proud of your dignity against all odds and of how you always stand straight no matter how low the strikes can be." Carla's followers were quick to send her messages of support. Translated from French, one person wrote: "You can be proud of your husband Carla! As we are, we, who have always supported him… We are all behind him, with you, we are proud of him," while another added: "Be united and strong, keep your head up… courage!"

Carla shared a photo of Nicolas

Nicolas has described the accusations as making his life "hell", and told the magistrates: "I am accused without any physical evidence," according to the French newspaper Le Figaro. In an interview for TF1, he added: "It's an ignominious act, not (just) a lie. I owe the French people the truth: I never betrayed their trust." Carla and Nicolas met back in November 2007 at a dinner party, and tied the knot in February 2008. The pair welcomed their first child together, Giulia, in Paris on 18 October 2011. Speaking about her husband, Carla previously told the Daily Telegraph: "Those people who think I love him for his power? Power? They don't understand my psychology at all."

The pair wed in 2008

She also revealed how committed he was to his work, writing: "So every day he gets up at dawn and studies for an hour and a half before work and now he speaks English with everyone. Completely fluent at 62, unbelievable. He can even understand English people with posh accents. He is very excessive and focused. When he's working: voila, he's working. When he's exercising, he's cycling 50 miles. He needs the adrenalin."