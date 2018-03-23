Ant and Dec dropped by Suzuki following drink-driving charge Ant McPartlin was charged with drink-driving by police this week

Suzuki has withdrawn its endorsement deal with Ant and Dec, following Ant McPartlin's horrific road collision last week. Ant was charged with drink-driving, which has resulted in the car company dropping its advertising campaign, reported to be worth £20million, on the presenters' Saturday Night Takeaway show. Suzuki GB Plc said in a statement: "Suzuki are withdrawing their advertising campaign with Ant & Dec. No further material featuring the duo will be aired and Suzuki's endorsement deal with the pair has come to an end."

It continued: "We agree with ITV and Ant & Dec that it was the correct decision not to broadcast Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend. As a car brand we recognise the seriousness of Ant's charge. We completely support Ant's decision to seek treatment.

"Suzuki will however continue to sponsor the last two episodes of this series of Saturday Night Takeaway with our current idents. Suzuki very much supports Dec and ITV's decision to broadcast the shows and as headline sponsors we also want to support the competition winners who have won places on the plane to Florida for the series finale."

Last Sunday, Ant was involved in a horrific three-vehicle road collision in Richmond. After failing a breathalyser test, he was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and taken to a police station. Ant returned home, but the following day he made the decision to re-enter rehab for treatment. On Wednesday, he was officially charged with drink-driving and will appear in court in April.

Meanwhile, Dec has confirmed that he will star in the last two episodes of Takeaway, which will resume on Easter weekend. It has been cancelled for this weekend. Dec, 42, also confirmed that the competition winners will go to Florida as planned.

Next week, Dec will be joined on the show by actor Stephen Merchant, who will act as the Star Guest Announcer, while Paloma Faith will take to the stage during the End Of The Show Show segment. The Script will feature in Singalong Live! and Stephen Mulhern's In For A Penny In For A Grand segment will take the star to Warrington, where he will help members of the public win cash.