Paris Hilton lost her enormous $2million dollar engagement ring while partying in a Miami nightclub, according to Page Six. The hotel heiress, who announced her engagement to actor fiancé Chris Zylka in January 2018, was apparently distraught as her security team scoured the venue for her 20-carat diamond sparkler, which was eventually found in none other than an ice bucket at another VIP table! The website reports that the ring flew from Paris' finger as she danced into the early hours of Friday at huge music venue the RC Cola Plant - so we're not surprised she was worried the diamond was lost forever.

Paris and Chris' snowy engagement announcement

According to the article, Paris' husband-to-be Chris calmly led the detailed search of the venue, as his fiancée waited in floods of tears - and she cried in relief when the engagement ring was finally found. The TV star announced her engagement to Chris in January, sharing some romantic photos of the snowy proposal on Twitter and Instagram. The couple were enjoying a ski break in Aspen, Colorado when he popped the question.

Paris' incredible £1.5million pear-shaped diamond was quick to garner attention after the proposal - jewellery designer and diamond expert Michael Greene revealed at the time that Chris put a lot of thought into designing it before presenting the piece to Paris. "Paris, at one point in time, told Chris she really loved her mother's pear-shaped diamond, and when Chris came to me that was his request," Michael told People. "The pear shape really jumped out for him and ultimately for her. He did some fishing, but in the end it was all him. He's a smart guy, and hangs out a lot with the family, and I think she realised how much she liked her mum's ring." Good job she didn't lose the special piece of jewellery!

My lil Family. 👫🐶 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Mar 19, 2018 at 3:23pm PDT

Paris first met Chris, best known for starring in The Leftovers, eight years ago at an Oscars party. The pair didn't reconnect until two years ago and only confirmed their romance last February, with Paris taking to Instagram to share a photo with her "love" on her birthday. Chris told People: "Paris is the most beautiful and incredible woman both inside and out. I feel like the luckiest man in the world to be marrying my dream girl. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together."

