Kylie Jenner posts adorable first selfies with baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Friday to post her first ever selfies with her adorable 7-week-old daughter Stormi, prompting a rush of adoration from her fans - the photo already has nearly 12 million likes and over 300,000 comments! The reality star, who gave birth to her first daughter on 1 February, was notoriously secretive throughout her pregnancy, choosing not to confirm that she was expecting, so her millions of fans are always excited when she shares a photo of her beautiful baby girl. In the black and white photos, which show Kylie lying alongside her daughter, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star can be seen wearing a 'babygirl' necklace, a clear sign of her love for Stormi.

"OMG stormi is too cute," one fan wrote, with a heart emoji for extra sentiment. "Cutest thing on the internet today," another posted. Kylie shares little Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott, and spent months away from the spotlight during her pregnancy and afterwards. The couple have gradually shared more details about their daughter via Instagram, choosing to announce her name via the social media platform, too.

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she said upon confirming the birth. Explaining why she chose to keep the experience private, Kylie said, "I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

The couple recently shared their first photo together since welcoming their first daughter, posting a cryptic snap on Snapchat of the twosome wearing medical masks. According to sources, the pair's relationship has been stronger than ever since welcoming their first child, with an insider telling E! News: "Her relationship with Travis has made huge strides since having baby Stormi, and they are back in a good place. Travis has been staying overnight at Kylie's several times a week when he is not working or out of town and has also been giving Kylie her time to bond with the baby alone."

