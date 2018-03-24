Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez continue long-distance relationship with a cosy night in Such a cute couple!

Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson enjoyed a very cosy night in on Friday, as the pair continue their long-distance relationship - with both travelling between London and Manchester to visit each other and keep their romance alive. It looks like this time it was Gemma's turn to stay with Gorka in London, since the Strictly professional dancer has been spending a lot of time in Gemma's home city of Manchester. Both of the stars posted pictures of their cosy evening on their Instagram Stories, with Gemma writing, "My two loves. Pizza and @gorka_marquez". Aw!

Both of the Strictly stars posted their cosy night in on Instagram

Gorka was equally as loved-up with his own Stories, writing, "can't wait to squeeze this face tonight!" alongside a selfie with Gemma - then later telling the camera, "After a long day of teaching, gym, rehearsals… Gemma's here now, she's happy because we're having pizza! It's a cheat meal today… well-deserved, baby," giving Gemma an affectionate high five.

The Spanish dancer is clearly proud of Gemma, since she announced that she would be launching her own fitness wear range on Friday, having travelled to London for a photoshoot to promote the range. She posted two videos to her Instagram to reveal her news, with Gorka immediately commenting, "So proud of you!!! Baby," with two heart emojis. Gorka had his own announcement too, sharing that he'd secured a modelling contract - and Gemma returned the favour with her own affectionate comment. "So proud of you," she wrote.

The couple have been dating since the Strictly tour

The loved-up pair have been together since working together on the Strictly Come Dancing 2017 tour, and have been flooding their Instagram pages with couples' workouts, cosy dates and silly videos - it's clear the distance between London and Manchester hasn't affected them! Gorka has recently spoken about how he loves having a girlfriend who is as passionate about fitness as him, saying: "In the past, I’ve had girlfriends who never wanted to train. But Gemma loves it and she likes to eat healthy too. She takes good care of herself. When you have someone who has the same interests as you and who you can share stuff with, it’s nice. Gemma trains hard! She is a machine!"

