Kristina Rihanoff says Brendan Cole is to blame for the so-called 'Strictly curse' The star has also spoken out about her relationship with Ben Cohen and their daughter Mila

Kristina Rihanoff has claimed it's Brendan Cole who should be blamed for the 'Strictly curse'! The dance star spoke out during an interview with the Daily Mail's Weekend magazine, saying: "Brendan, I guess, is the one to blame for this Strictly curse". Her comments came after she was asked about her relationship with partner Ben Cohen, with whom she shares a daughter, one-year-old Mila. The couple famously got together after being partnered together on the BBC show in 2013 - prompting both to end their former relationships.

Kristina pictured with Brendan and his wife Zoe in 2013

"I don’t want to talk about any of the previous relationships," she told the publication. "I’m so past those years. I think dancing is very intimate. You’re in close proximity to somebody. For us (professionals) it’s a job. We don’t see anything weird or unusual. I think for the other celebrities who come on the show it’s more difficult. I don’t think you fall in love just because you dance together. For us it’s acting."

Despite claiming Brendan was to blame for the show's apparent romantic 'curse' - most likely referring to his series one relationship with newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky - Kristina also expressed her disappointment that the professional dancer had been axed from Strictly. "I think Brendan was the last one standing who had an opinion. I really do," she said. "I never had the guts to say what he said. I don’t know how many times I stood there in front of the judges and wanted to have a go at Craig or Bruno.

Ben and Kristina have been in a relationship since meeting on Strictly in 2013

"I think in my mind it was, 'Do I want to lower myself in a war of words? How is it going to come out? Am I going to look good?' - Brendan is a straightforward shooter. I admired his honesty." Kristina also opened up about her life with former rugby star Ben, saying, "Ben’s the best dad you can imagine. I wouldn’t be able to do anything without him…We are a family now. His twins are besotted with Mila. It’s the best thing ever to see. They love each other so much because they cannot get enough of each other. For them she’s like a life-size doll. It’s amazing to see."

