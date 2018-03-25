George Clooney, the Kardashians and Paul McCartney lead stars at March for our lives protests Hundreds of thousands of protesters took part in the rally

Hundreds of thousands of people united on Saturday to attend marches held all over America and different cities in the world to call for tighter gun laws, following the shooting which took place in Parkland, Florida, last month, in which 17 students tragically lost their lives.

Among the thousands of protesters were A-list stars such as George Clooney and his wife Amal, who took part in the Washington D.C. march which supported the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivors. The couple had previously donated $500,000 in the name of their nine-month-old twins Ella and Alexander shortly after the tragic February shooting.

Kim Kardashian with husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian-West, her husband Kanye and their eldest daughter North also flew to the capital to show their support to the rally. The star, 37, announced she would be attending earlier in the day, tweeting: "So ready to March today! Landed in DC w North & Kanye. We stand in solidarity with the survivors of gun violence & students who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at #MarchForOurLives around the country."

The mother-of-three revealed she was particularly proud to be sharing the experience with her husband and daughter. "I'm so happy I got to share this moment with these two. I hope North remembers this forever," she told her nearly 60 million Twitter followers.

Paul McCartney in New York

Meanwhile in New York, Paul McCartney remembered his former band mate John Lennon who was shot dead in his residence in the Big Apple. In a brief interview with CNN at the rally, the Beatles star said, "One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here, so it's important to me," referring to the murder which took place in 1980.

Paul, who was wearing a shirt that read "We Can End Gun Violence," also told CNN that he was attending the New York march "just to support the people."

Jennifer Hudson with Parkland student Emma Gonzalez

Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and newlywed Amy Schumer also lent their support to the March of Our Lives rally.