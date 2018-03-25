Jo Wood and her daughter Leah speak out about their shared passion to help save the planet They are both ambassadors for a campaign to save the world's rainforests

In an exclusive interview in HELLO! Magazine, Jo Wood and her daughter Leah have spoken out about their shared passion to help save the planet. "I've always loved nature, but back in my rock and roll days it wasn't something we talked about. We didn't have any idea about what damage was being done," Jo exclusively told HELLO!

"We've messed up the planet and we've got to do something about it now, not five years down the line," Jo told the magazine as she joins her daughter Leah as Cool Earth ambassador for a campaign to save the world's rainforests.

The original party-loving rock chick, who was married to Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood for 24 years and is now a grandmother of ten, adds: "As a mother I feel that it's up to us to mother this planet and take care of it. So far the men haven't been doing such a great job."

Leah adds: "It must be in our blood. I love that we're pulling our weight to mend the world."

Eco-champion Leah also said she is glad the next generation are following her example.

"My little girl is very aware of her carbon footprint," continues Leah, whose daughter Maggie is eight years old. "When we go shopping, she understands why we bring canvas bags instead of buying plastic carriers."

