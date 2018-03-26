Fans express concern for 'missing' Little Mix star Jesy Nelson Jesy has been inundated with messages asking her whereabouts on social media

Jesy Nelson has sparked concern amongst her fans after disappearing from the spotlight in Japan. The 26-year-old and her Little Mix bandmates are currently in Tokyo for the latest concert of their world tour, and on Sunday Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwell headed out to party in the city – but Jesy was nowhere to be seen. What's more, while the other girls have been documenting their trip on Instagram, Jesy's social media accounts remain largely inactive. Following Sunday's night out – during which Jesy's bandmates posted a series of videos - fans quickly took to Instagram and Twitter to question her whereabouts.

"We are so worried about you Jess, and we miss you. Hope you're okay queen," one wrote. Another asked: "Why are you not partying with the girls? We want you to have fun." A third said: "We miss you Jess, are you okay?" And a fourth added: "Babe I hope youre okay, don’t listen to the negative comments because youre amazing and perfect and beautiful. Please just let us know you are okay."

Jesy's last Instagram post was shared last week and showed her dog sleeping in her luggage, which she captioned: "Sleeping little bear." Following Sunday's comments, a new picture did appear on Jesy's Instagram, seemingly taken on a photoshoot, showing her posing in a Kangol hat and statement printed shirt. She made no reference to comments about her absence, but some of her supporters have dismissed the speculation, insisting there is nothing to worry about.

"Calm down everyone she's fine, she recently liked Perrie's photo she probably just wanted to take a break from social media and enjoy her trip xx," one tweeted. Another added: "I'm sure Jesy is alright and she's probably just taking some time off social media to enjoy her trip. Little mix are with their families so she might just be hanging around with her family. You guys need to calm down."

