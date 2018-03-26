Michelle Heaton opens up about baring all for breast cancer: 'Initially, I said no' The star will perform the Full Monty along with Coleen Rooney to raise awareness

Michelle Heaton has opened up about bearing all for breast cancer awareness for ITV's The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night. The television event will see eight famous faces, including Coleen Rooney, take to the stage to perform a striptease and raise awareness for breast cancer. Speaking about her nerves before the show on Loose Women, she said: "We've kind of got a lot of nerves. Now we don't have time to think about it. We've got a really busy few days. Initially, I said no. And then I spoke to my husband [Hugh Hanley] and he said, 'You're crazy. You're trying to tell all these women out there to be confident, who may be the same as you, if you can't do it, and you've got confidence, then they can't be confident in their body and their scars.' So I was like, OK. Then Coleen rang me and persuaded me even more."

Michelle spoke about raising awareness for breast cancer

It is a cause close to the former Liberty X band member's heart, as she has had a double mastectomy reconstruction and a total hysterectomy. She spoke about the procedures, explaining: "I had an 85% risk of breast cancer and 40% risk of ovarian cancer. Five years ago I had the double mastectomy reconstruction and three years ago I had a total hysterectomy. That obviously plunges me straight into menopause. I can no longer have children. It's been a very turbulent six years. I haven't really had time to grieve or think about it. When we do things like this show, I see it as a bit of therapy and I get a lot out of it."

READ: Michelle Heaton reveals early menopause at 35 triggered her depression