Who bit Beyoncé? Bizarre story sends the Internet into hysterics

Since Tiffany Haddish revealed in an interview with GQ that Beyoncé was bitten at a party she once attended, the Internet has feverishly been speculating who could be the anonymous culprit in the bizarre tale. Chatting about the incident, Tiffany said that she was at a party where the Love of Top singer was bitten by a fellow actress. Speaking about the moment she found out what had happened, she explained: "I was like, 'What just happened?' And Beyoncé's friend walked up and was like, 'Can you believe this [expletive] just bit Beyoncé?'" The pair crossed paths later in the evening and Beyoncé confirmed the incident had taken place.

Tiffany posted a selfie with Beyonce

The Girls Trip actress explained: "Near the end of the party, Beyoncé's at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, 'Did she really bite you?' She was like, 'Yeah.'" After Tiffany threatened to confront the unnamed star, the mum-of-three reportedly said: "'Tiffany, no. Don't do that. [She] is on drugs. She not even drunk… She not like that all the time. Just chill.'" Thanks to a selfie Tiffany took with the star at the party, the Twittersphere was quick to investigate which other celebrities had attended the same event, with one writing: "I'm about to figure out who had the audacity to bite Beyoncé in her FACE…. So far, the names I can find are Rihanna, Queen Latifah, James Franco, Charlotte McKinney, French Montana, G-Eazy, and Big Sean. Others Twitter users suggested Sara Poster and Sanaa Lathan.

Beyonce told Tiffany to enjoy the night

Sanaa denied the suggestion, tweeting: "Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyoncé and if I did it would’ve been a love bite," while Sara wrote: "Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyoncé." Even Chrissy Teigen got involved in the speculation, joking: "I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyoncé in the face. I can only think of one person who would do this. But I cannot say. But she... is the worst." Later, she added: "My initial guess was wrong. The real person? I *never* would have guessed. I'VE SAID TOO MUCH… I AM NEVER TELLING I'm scared I've said too much KNOWLEDGE IS A CURSE."

