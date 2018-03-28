Scarlett Moffatt responds to claims she has had plastic surgery Do you think the I'm A Celebrity star has gone under the knife?

Scarlett Moffatt has hit back at reports that she has had plastic surgery. In recent weeks, fans have started to question whether the 27-year-old has gone under the knife, citing a marked change in her appearance since her TV debut in 2013. But now Scarlett has taken to social media to deny the claims, as she shared a throwback photo of herself as a school girl taken when she was just six. In the caption, the star revealed that her new look is simply down to makeup and contouring, as she promoted body positivity amongst her 1.7million Instagram followers.

Scarlett Moffatt shared a throwback photo as she addressed claims she has had plastic surgery

She wrote: "This is me age 6. I have the same button nose, chubby cheeks & monobrow that I do now (just now highlighter and contouring exists ha) I also have the same attitude in that life is measured by how many times I laugh a day and how much love I have in my heart. because that’s all that truly matters! Ladies, women, girls... despite what most media thrusts upon you ... we are more than an aesthetic shell. I like to stay positive & focus on my fellow females achievements... as woman we are more than our looks, weight, clothes, our partner!! Stay strong & let’s not let this 2018 social conformity of behaving a certain way bring us down!! In the words of little mixes jade “we can wear what we want & twerk if we want” #girlpower."

The TV star has credited makeup and contouring with a change in her appearance

At the start of the year, Scarlett denied claims that she had had a nose job after posting a photo taken in Dubai with her younger sister. Asked by a fan if she had had the surgery, she responded: "Hi, no I haven’t it's just my makeup, my nose is bloody tiny anyway, I mean just look at every other picture of me on my Instagram." The impressed follower then replied: "Well ur makeup game has gone up girl, suits you."

While Scarlett prefers a more natural look now, she has admitted in the past to being "addicted" to lip fillers. In a 2016 interview, she revealed: "I've had lip fillers about three times now - it's addictive! That's another self-conscious thing, too, but I won't go mental with it. When I used to smile, my top lip would disappear and it'd look like I didn't have one so I constantly had to draw my lips on, which was no good."