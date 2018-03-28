Is this her next career move? Jacqueline Jossa stuns fans with her vocal chords The EastEnders actress is due to welcome her second child this year

She's won rave reviews for her portrayal of Lauren Branning in EastEnders, and it seems Jacqueline Jossa also has a knack for singing. The 25-year-old, who is pregnant with her second child, surprised her fans after she shared a video of herself singing to her daughter Ella on her YouTube vlog, Jacqueline's World. Her followers were quick to heap praise on the star, with one saying: "I absolutely loved your singing, you have such a talent." Another said: "Your singing voice is so different to your talking voice it's incredible."

Jacqueline Jossa is pregnant with her second child

Earlier this month, Jacqueline hinted at new possibilities following her departure from the BBC soap. In a reflective Instagram post, she told her fans: "There are so many things I want to achieve after the summer… My mind is constantly working on what's next and I am just so excited for it all. I feel ALIVE right now! Inspired and ready to go!" The special Mother's Day video also saw the actress introduce her own mother Selina. When asked what the best thing about motherhood is, Selina replied: "Everything, the grandkids. There's not one bad bit about being a mum – well, I don't think so."

Jacqueline and her former TOWIE star husband Dan Osborne are due to welcome their second child later this year. The pair married in June 2017, and are proud parents to two-year-old daughter Ella. Dan, 26, is also a doting father to four-year-old son Teddy from a previous relationship. The sex of their unborn child is yet to be revealed, even though the couple already know. She told one fan: "It's really hard to say because I already know. So I cannot answer that question!"

