Keith Lemon star Leigh Francis shows rare public display of affection to wife with sweet birthday post The couple have been married since 2002

Leigh Francis, best known for his on-screen alter ego Keith Lemon, has shared a sweet birthday message for his wife Jill Carter, in a rare public show of affection. Taking to his Twitter page on Tuesday, the 44-year-old star tweeted: "Happy birthday Mrs Francis! Love you." The couple, who have been married since 2002 and have one child together, are notoriously private about their family life - so this lovely birthday tribute was a welcome surprise to many of his followers.

Leigh Francis and Jill Carter married in 2002

Fans of the comedian rushed to post comments underneath the tweet. One jokingly asked if Jill preferred Leigh or Keith, to which the funny man replied: "Keith doesn't exist in our house never mind the bedroom." Another said: "Hope you spoilt her rotten and did all the chores, looked after the kids, tidied the house and bought her flowers, took her out for dinner and bought her something exquisite." And Leigh remarked: "Did all that as always."

Everything you need to know about Keith Lemon's wife

It's believed that Leigh and beauty therapist Jill are teenage sweethearts. Leigh previously revealed that he was convinced by Jill to collect the Best Digital Programme award for Celebrity Juice as himself rather than his alter ego. He told The Sun: "I promised her Keith wouldn't be there so we could just have a bit of time on our own being normal. You can tell it's me instead of Keith because I've got my hair tied back into a tiny bun." He added: "My executive producer, Leon Wilson, said it feels like I'm coming out! But I won't be doing it again. I don't want anyone to know who I really am - I prefer being Keith. Everyone goes a bit weird when it's just me."

Loading the player...

In November, the couple stepped out for Jonathan Ross' annual star-studded Halloween party – which also happened to be their wedding anniversary. Leigh shared two photos of the pair in their fancy dress costumes with this heartfelt message: "What a lovely anniversary evening. Together 25 years! Married 14 years! Love you Mrs F ever since we were kids xxxxxxxxxx." He added: "Love you very much Mrs Francis."

MORE: Leigh Francis posts rare public tribute to his wife on anniversary