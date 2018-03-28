Joe Lycett steals the show on Great British Bake Off Joe Lycett had viewers in stitches thanks to his 'sweaty bottoms'

Joe Lycett was praised following his appearance on Great British Bake Off. The comedian, who is best known for his hilarious stand-up as well as his appearances on Drunk History, attempted to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with his array of bakes, including white chocolate and orange blondies, tiropites for the technical challenge and an incredible cake of himself in a bubble bath surrounded by champagne bottles. The comedian had viewers giggling thanks to the "sweaty bottoms" of his blondies, saying: "A sweaty bottom, classic me really," before jokily apologising to Paul.

Joe stole the show on Bake Off

Fans were quick to comment on the hilarious moment, with one writing: "I just love Joe Lycett. Posh, a little bit awkward, finds a food processor hilarious. What's not to like?! #GBBO #sweatybottom #joelycett." Others praised Joe's laidback attitude to the competition, with one writing: "Watching @joelycett drinking out of a mug whilst everything goes to hell around him is an absolute mood for 2018 #GBBO," while another added: "Joe Lycett flirting with Noel and Paul and making innuendos left right and centre is quality British telly #GBBO." Joe took to Twitter to discuss the episode himself. Sharing a snap of himself side-by-side with fan favourite Val from the 2016 series, he wrote: "Shout out to @valstones who gave me some great advice and also has my face."

Lee Mack, Griff Rhys Jones and Melanie Sykes also competed in the episode

Val replied, writing: "Joe you did it on your own, once you are in the tent you wing it the best you can and you did. The blondies got praise and your showstopper beat mine any day. Well done friend and for such a good cause. Love you lots." Val then praised his fabulous showstopper cake, writing: "This was a real showstopper and it’s always good to splash out on champagne occasionally."

