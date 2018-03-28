Jaden Smith defends decision to wear dresses Will Smith has previously opened up about his son's style

Jaden Smith has taken to Twitter to defend his decision to wear dresses. The son of Will Smith occasionally dresses in a gender fluid style, and took to Twitter to shut down critics, simply writing: "If I Wanna Wear A Dress, Then I Will, And That Will Set The New Wave... -JADEN SMITH #ICON." Fans were quick to support the performer, with one writing: "You would look good no matter what you wear," while another added: "I still remember how back in the early Drake days my friends would make fun of me for listening to him. Now everyone riding his wave, acting like they was about that life." Others teased Jaden for the tweet, with one jokily writing: "And if you want to cap every single word then end it by signing your own name on your own tweet, you can do that too, Will Smith's son."

Jaden and WIllow at a party

Will has previously opened up about his 19-year-old son's style, explaining on BBC Radio 1Xtra: "Jaden is 100 percent fearless, he will do anything. So as a parent it's scary, it's really terrifying — but he is completely willing to live and die by his own artistic decisions and he just doesn't concern himself with what people think." Jaden also spoken about his look to Nylon magazine, explaining: "You just have to believe in yourself, you know. The world is going to keep bashing me for whatever I do and I'm going to keep not caring. I'm going to take most of the blow."

Jaden tweeted about wearing dresses

He added: "So you know, in five years when a kid goes to school wearing a skirt, he won't get beat up and kids won't get mad at him. It just doesn't matter. I'm taking the brunt of it so that later on, my kids and the next generations of kids will all think that certain things are normal that weren't expected before my time."

