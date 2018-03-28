Professor Green hints that relationship with Millie Mackintosh was a 'mistake' in Instagram outburst Professor Green took to Instagram to speak his mind

Professor Green has vented his frustration at being repeatedly mentioned alongside his ex-wife, Millie Mackintosh, in the media. Despite never mentioning her by name in a long Instagram caption, the singer, whose real name is Stephen Manderson, strongly hinted at the identity of the former Made in Chelsea star, claiming that her "only claim to fame is me". Sharing a photo of himself with bleach blonde hair, Stephen wrote: "Over three million records sold, a few top tens including a number one for two weeks... loads of top 40s, tours, shows to god knows how many thousands of people, all off of the back of my hard work, LIVES SAVED by the work I’ve done by putting my own suffering out there to help others through the 7 HIT documentaries I’ve made and all when I started with [nothing]."

Professor Green hinted at his ex-wife, Millie

He continued: "No chip on my shoulder about it, just facts - take that in and then try and understand HOW frustrating it is to constantly have my name mentioned next to a person [whose] only claim to fame is me. I've been so quiet this whole time, but I'm so… bored of PR spinning… headlines because there isn't anything else she does of any relevance to speak about. Apart from holiday. Speak about my work, do that. Criticise it if you want, I'm cool with polarising people, I've never wanted everyone to love me. But STOP spinning everything I say to keep bringing up one bloody mistake I made."

Professor Green and Millie divorced in 2016

Professor Green recently teamed up with Prince William to surprise a group of students to talk about cyberbullying and mental health. Kensington Palace posted a photo from the morning on Twitter, and speaking about his decision to support the cause, the rapper said: "I've always had anxiety. Before I knew it was anxiety I used to tell my nan that I had a bellyache. Later in life my dad took his own life and so did his brother. I know a lot of people who have suffered a hell of a lot due to mental health issues so it's something that means a hell of a lot to me."

