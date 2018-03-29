Russell Crowe speaks candidly about divorce auction Russell and Danielle's divorce was finalised back in December

Russell Crowe has opened up about his plans to auction off 200 personal items following his divorce from Danielle Spencer. The auction will be titled The Art of Divorce and is valued at $3.6million. Speaking about his decision to sell his things, he told 2GB: "The process of divorce, no matter how positive you are and in agreement with the fact that you are separating, there's still a lot of really deep things to unwind. Through the course of that, I just looked around and said, 'How can I celebrate this? How can I put this in a different perspective and actually get some joy out of this instead of just sadness?' So this is what I came up with."

Russell and Danielle divorced in 2017

He continued: "I was actually flying in what they call the APY Lands this time last year, with the artist Ben Quilty, and over a couple of vodkas at altitude I conceived this idea. Ben actually called me a couple of weeks ago and said, 'I was there when you came up with this stuff but I seriously thought it was just a gag! I thought you were trying to make me laugh!'" Russell and Danielle's divorce was finalised in December 2017, five years after they first separated.

READ: Sir David Tang, friend to royals and celebrities, dies aged 63

Loading the player... Speaking about the split, he said: "Divorce has its way of making you really examine the things that are essential in life - and the things that are not. Through the process I had a look around and realised I had a lot of stuff. Career stuff, stuff I've collected, and stuff in general. Boxes and boxes of stuff… so in the spirit of moving forward into fresh air, here's a portion of that collection of stuff." The auction items will include a chariot from Gladiator as well as jewellery that once belonged to Danielle.

READ: Russell Crowe opens up about friendships with divorced couple Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise