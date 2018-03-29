Becky Adlington thanks ex-husband Harry Needs for 'always giving me a piggy back in life' The retired Olympic swimmer shares one daughter with her ex

Becky Adlington has shared the sweetest tribute to her ex-husband Harry Needs, thanking him for always supporting her and for being the best dad to their daughter Summer. The retired Olympic swimmer posted a collage of photos on Instagram, one of which showed the trio enjoying a walk in the countryside. Another was of Harry carrying his ex-wife on his back as he manoeuvred through the mud in wellies.

"Happy birthday @harryneeds!!!" Becky wrote. "Thank you for being an amazing dad, a great friend and always being there to give me a piggy back in life. Have a lovely day. Let's hope Summer only has a few meltdowns today!"

The exes have remained on good terms following their split in March 2016. Becky and Harry reunite regularly for special occasions, including their daughter's birthday, Christmas and other big milestones. On Mother's Day, personal trainer Harry praised his ex-wife, writing on Instagram: "Thanks for inspiring, guiding, protecting, teaching and loving our daughter with all your heart. I'm pretty sure Summer would tell you you're supercaliFRAGilisticexpialidocious if she wasn't shoving chocolate in her face."

The couple married in August 2014 in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine. At the time, Becky said: "I love the fact Harry was in bits before I even reached him. I was a bit nervous in the car on the way here with my dad, but as soon as I walked in, my nerves melted and I relaxed. The room was just so full of love."

Sadly, the couple announced their split in 2016, 18 months after their wedding. Olympic swimmer Becky, 29, has since explained the reason behind their break-up, telling the Radio Times: "He was younger than me, he saw Beijing and he really idolised me. We were dating for a long time and Harry had to step back and say, 'I have to figure out whether I like you or whether I like you because of everything you've achieved.' He wanted to make sure he was with me for the right reasons."