Watch Catherine Zeta-Jones and son Dylan ballroom dance on beach The star's talents are being passed onto her children

Catherine Zeta-Jones has previously spoken out about her teenage children's passion for performing, and her son in particular is following her footsteps – quite literally! During their family holiday in Dominican Republic this month, the Chicago actress and Dylan, 17, were captured on camera ballroom dancing on the beach. In the video, both mother and son looked a picture of happiness as they showcased their dance moves. As ever, Catherine looked stylish in a white crochet kaftan styled over a black mini dress, while Dylan looked cool in a pair of Union Jack swimming trunks and a backwards cap. Taking to social media to caption the post, Catherine wrote: "Shall we dance? Seize the moment. #Funwithson."

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Dylan enjoyed a dance on the beach

Fans were quick to compliment their fancy footwork, with one writing: "Adorable. Mother and son," while another said: "This is adorable." A third said: "Catherine this is so special!!!" Catherine, 48, was also joined on her holiday by husband Michael Douglas, 73, and their teenage daughter Carys, 14. During the trip, several family snaps were shared, including a sweet photo of Catherine and Michael kissing passionately in the ocean, and another of Dylan and Carys hugging as they took a swim.

Dylan is taking after his famous parents when it comes to performing

Catherine has previously spoken out about Dylan and Carys' passion for the performing arts. While chatting to Jimmy Kimmel about them wanting to pursue careers in Hollywood, she said: "I know it's going to be hard for them because they've got their grandfather Kirk, they've got me, they have Michael, but they so inherently love it." She continued: "They're good. They go to summer camp every year, they do three musicals and straight plays, they love it. I've had a wonderful life in this business so I only – if they want to do it, they know the hardships and the percentages of who makes it and who doesn't. So I just think that they've got – they've got the talent and I know that they have the drive."

