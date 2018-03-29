Brooke Kinsella launches new tribute campaign for brother Ben Ben Kinsella was celebrating his GCSEs when he was attacked on the street

Brooke Kinsella has launched a new campaign to pay tribute to her brother, Ben Kinsella, who was tragically murdered a decade ago. Posting a logo that read '10 for Ben' on Instagram, the former EastEnders actress wrote: "I cannot believe it's been almost ten years since we saw your beautiful face and heard that cheeky laugh. We will carry on your legacy for as long as we can Benjamina. This year is all about 'Ten for Ben'. We are asking school children across the nation to do ten acts of kindness in Ben's name and will be holding many special events and tributes for him. Always loved, never ever forgotten."

Brooke's fans were quick to praise the beautiful project, with one writing: "How your family have managed to do something so positive from such tragedy is just beyond amazing. It's a mixed ten year anniversary, with the sadness of Ben's death, but also the many lives you have saved through all your hard work… I wish you, your family, and all the hard working people at the trust many more years of support, help and hopefully fewer and fewer deaths. I'm proud to have someone like you, Brooke, in our society." Another person added: "Would love to promote this at my school."

Ben had been celebrating the end of his GCSE exams in Holloway, north London, in 2008 when he was stabbed 11 times after leaving a club with his friends. The son of Linda Robson, Louis, was with Ben when the attack took place, and gave crucial evidence to put Ben's attackers, Juress Kika, Michael Alleyne and Jade Braithwaite, in prison. Speaking about what happened on the night of his murder on Loose Women, Brooke said: "My family have never been the same since really."