Lorraine Kelly looks adorable in this throwback childhood photo

Lorraine Kelly delighted fans by sharing a photo of herself as a child on Instagram on Thursday - and she looked adorable! The ITV Lorraine presenter posted a throwback snap of herself on a boat with her mother, taken during a family holiday in 1962.

The black-and-white photo shows Lorraine, who would have just been two at the time, perched on a seat in a wooden boat wearing a swimsuit. She was sat alongside her lookalike mother, who looked glamorous in a gingham bikini, with a scarf tied in her hair. "Me and my gorgeous mum - rocking a bikini in 1962. Looks like she should be in #Cannes - was actually Seamill on Ayrshire coast. #gorgeous #bikini #beautiful #mum," Lorraine captioned the photo.

Unsurprisingly, the nostalgic photo received an overwhelming response from Lorraine's followers, with many saying how alike the TV presenter and her mum are. "Oh Lorraine you look soooo cute, and your mum looks so glam. Your lovely face hasn't changed!" one person commented. Meanwhile, former I'm a Celebrity star Vicky Pattison wrote: "This is TOO CUTE!! And your mam is a babe."

Lorraine is incredibly close with her mum Anne, and previously admitted that she was almost given away as a baby because her mother was an unmarried teenager when she fell pregnant. "When my mum became pregnant with me, my formidable grandmother wanted to send her to England where the baby would have been adopted," Lorraine revealed in 2017. "Thankfully my dad stood up to my granny, declaring that he was of course marrying my mum. They are still together almost 58 years later and six years after I was born they had my brother Graham. I was lucky to have a stable family."

The 58-year-old also said her mum watches her on television every day. "Mum and I are very close and speak all the time. She watches me on television every day and if she'd had more opportunities she would have made a great journalist because she asks really good questions," Lorraine told The Guardian in 2014. "When I told her I was interviewing Joan Collins, she said, 'Make sure you ask her this and this ...'. If I'm talking to anyone while I'm presenting, it's mum."

