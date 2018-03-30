Phillip Schofield pays tribute to wife Stephanie on milestone 25th wedding anniversary The This Morning host wished his wife a happy anniversary on Instagram

Happy silver wedding anniversary to Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie! The couple are celebrating 25 years of marriage, and to mark the momentous chapter in their love story, Phil took to Instagram to post a sweet tribute. The This Morning presenter shared a close-up photo of one of the cards he received, and wrote: "2 birthdays and a Silver Wedding Anniversary in one week! That’s a lot of cards. Happy 25th Mrs S." The popular TV star will turn 56 on Sunday, while his wife Stephanie also celebrated her birthday earlier this week.

The couple married in March 1993, after meeting through work. Stephanie had a job as a production assistant on BBC Children's TV. The couple have two daughters, Molly, 24, and Ruby, 22.

While Stephanie tends to keep out of the spotlight, she does accompany her husband to high-profile events on occasion. The couple have walked the red carpet at the Brit Awards, the NTAs and the Pride of Britain Awards, not to mention outings at Royal Ascot.

Last year, Phil and Stephanie also filmed a TV series together called Schofield's South African Adventure. It was the first time fans had seen the married couple on screen together. Speaking to Christine Lampard on Lorraine, Phil said of his wife: "She worked in television years ago, that was how we met, so she can do it, she just doesn't want to these days."

Their two grown-up daughters also occasionally join Phil at events. The family stepped out for the Cirque du Soleil premiere in London in January, when the TV star spoke to HELLO! about his social media antics. Phil, a big fan of Snapchat and Instagram, said: "I don't post anything without their say-so. I check with them, is this okay? But they're fine with it. My eldest daughter is my manager so she's well across it all."

