Kourtney Kardashian makes things very official with boyfriend Younes Bendjima The star is usually very private about her relationship…

Kourtney Kardashian has shared a rare and intimate selfie with boyfriend Younes Bendjima - who she has reportedly been dating since October last year. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is usually very private about her relationship with model and former boxer Younes, so fans were delighted to see the couple together. In the sassy snap - an advert for Calvin Klein - Kourtney cuddles up to Younes in her two-piece from the brand, while her beau looks into the camera. The post has garnered nearly 3.5 million likes in just 15 hours - and counting!

Kourtney posted a rare photo with Younes to her Instagram page

READ MORE: Declan Donnelly hits the gym ahead of solo Saturday Night Takeaway appearance

Kourtney split from her on-off partner Scott Disick in 2016, with whom she shares three children. Younes is her first serious boyfriend since then. The reality star, who usually keeps her Instagram to pictures of her family of famous sisters, is clearly making a statement with the romantic snap - and since slick sponsored Instagram posts are practically a right of passage amongst the Kardashian clan, it looks like things with Younes are getting serious!

The couple have been dating since October 2017

Kourtney's sister Khloé Kardashian is currently pregnant with her first child, and the family have been busy getting ready for the arrival with a lavish baby shower. "Had the most unbelievable baby shower," Khloé wrote on Instagram at the time, along with some photos of her posing with Kourtney. "We felt so much love! So grateful to be surrounded by a beautiful support system."

READ MORE: Lionel Richie on daughter Sofia's romance with Scott Disick: 'It's just a phase'

The star has even been hinting at the name of her baby daughter, who is due soon, with some cryptic floral images on her Instagram page - each featuring roses and most with no caption. Fans were quick to notice the trend, and quickly began asking if her unborn child will be named after the flower. One wrote: "I'm convinced the baby's name is going to be Pink, Flower or Rose. Either way I can dig it!"

WATCH BELOW: The Kardashians in 60 seconds