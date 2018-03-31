Charlotte Hawkins admits her time on Strictly Come Dancing 'was a struggle' She starred in the 2017 series of the show…

Charlotte Hawkins has admitted her time as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing "was a struggle" in an interview with the Daily Mail's Weekend magazine. When asked which song meant the most to her during the chat, she said: "'Get Back Up Again' from Trolls kept me going through Strictly. I loved the challenge, but it was a real struggle." The ITV presenter, who competed in the 2017 series of the dancing show, was paired with recently-axed professional Brendan Cole, but was the third celebrity to be eliminated from the show.

The pair, though they didn't work together for long on the show, hit it off as friends and have supported one another since the series ending, with Charlotte speaking out in defence of Brendan when he was axed from Strictly in January. She told her Twitter followers, "Sad news from my dance partner @BrendanCole this morning that he won't be a part of @bbcstrictly anymore. What an end of an era - he's been such an integral part of the show since it started 15 series ago. It won't be the same without him."

During the interview, Charlotte also revealed the one temptation she couldn't live without while appearing on the BBC dance show - tequila! "I started drinking tequila at the Strictly Come Dancing wrap parties when I was a contestant last year. It makes everything go with a swing!" she told the magazine.

The presenter also opened up about working with Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain, saying that she is often misjudged for being quiet when sat next to her colleague. "I just can’t get a word in edgeways sitting next to Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain," she said. When asked what crime she'd commit if she could get away with it, she said: "I’d steal Piers’ mobile phone. He’s surgically attached to it."

