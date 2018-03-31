Cheryl defends Liam Payne amid split claims The star took to Twitter to have her say

Cheryl has responded to the recent claims regarding her relationship with Liam Payne, referring to the split rumours which have plagued the couple over the last few months. Using Twitter to post a pre-typed message, she wrote: "I usually don't bother myself to respond to stupid articles. But in my silence they hold the pen. This is a stupid article, clutching at very small straws. But I can't ignore this story involving an innocent dancer colleague of Liam's who has a fiancé, and dragging them into this desperate attempt to try and cause problems between Liam and I."

Cheryl is frustrated by the constant rumours about her relationship with Liam

Continuing her statement, she squashed other claims that had been made about Liam. "Nor do I understand the almost daily onslaught of stories. The other "mystery woman" in the story happens to be my long term friend and manager (that's embarrassing). I also happen to love Katy Perry," she said.

The singer later tweeted to confirm that the couple were heading off on holiday on Friday for some relaxing family time. "Now.. off on our holiday. And the only thing we’re making are memories. And breaking is our healthy eating… toodles," she wrote. Liam had been performing in Dubai that very day, though it's unknown if that is where they will be taking their time off.

Cheryl and Liam share a son, one-year-old Bear

Cheryl and Liam recently celebrated son Bear's first birthday, with Liam sharing a new picture of their baby boy to celebrate. The sweet snap, which sees the little tot gripping onto the One Direction star's thumb, was captioned with the message: "Can't believe my little man is one today, where does the time go. Happy birthday son you're my world."

Cheryl also tweeted to thank fans for their messages, writing: "Thank you so much for all of your beautiful birthday wishes for Bear. Have told him he has lots." Liam and Cheryl became first-time parents last year. Since welcoming their little boy, the couple have only shared a handful of photos.

