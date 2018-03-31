Heartbeat actor Bill Maynard dies at age 89 - his incredible life revealed Bill was best known for his role in Heartbeat

Heartbeat actor Bill Maynard has sadly died at the age of 89, it was announced on Friday, after breaking his hip falling off his mobility scooter. The star was best known for his role as Greengrass in the classic ITV police drama, but details of his incredible career have emerged since the news of his passing - prompting many to share their own tributes and memories of the veteran actor. Upon the announcement of his passing, Bill's daughter-in-law, actress Jacqueline Reddin said: "He was larger than life and he just loved showbiz. He was so proud of the fact that he had been working for 81 years."

Actor Bill Maynard has sadly died at the age of 89

Bill, whose real name was Walter Williams, starred in Heartbeat for eight years until 2000, and also appeared in spin-off show The Royal until 2003. But the actor also made appearances in several Carry On films - starring alongside Kenneth Williams in Carry On Loving and Carry On Abroad - and began his career in stand-up comedy.

READ MORE: Charlotte Hawkins admits her time on Strictly Come Dancing 'was a struggle'

The TV star even tried his hand at music in 1957, when he entered himself to represent Britain in the Eurovision song contest - though his efforts were scuppered when he came fourth in the heats round of the competition. In 1984, he turned his career in a political direction when he stood as an Independent Labour candidate!

Bill was best known for his role in Heartbeat

Bill's Heartbeat colleague Tricia Penrose, who played Gina in the show, shared her own tribute to the actor on Twitter. "RIP my lovely friend Bill Maynard, it was only a few weeks ago I worked with you. You will be sadly missed." She had recently filmed an episode of Pointless Celebrities with Bill, which is due to be aired in the near future.

MORE: Dec returns to Saturday Night Takeaway studio for first time without Ant

"Bill was an absolute legend. He was such a great actor, such a great character."

Bill Maynard's co-star and close friend @triciapenrose pays homage to the actor. https://t.co/x4lgjuaXKE pic.twitter.com/voyNUtxZya — ITV News (@itvnews) 30 March 2018

British actor Ian Champion also posted his condolences, writing, "RIP Bill Maynard. I had the blessing of working with him in a scene in HEARTBEAT back in 2000. He was a colourful, warm and mischievous talent". Bill leaves a daughter and a son, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

WATCH BELOW: In memoriam - the stars we've lost in 2018