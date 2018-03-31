Katie Piper shares inspirational selfie on the tenth anniversary of acid attack The incredibly brave star had a touching message for her followers…

Katie Piper has taken to Instagram to reflect on the ten-year anniversary of the acid attack that left her permanently scarred in March 2008 - by posting an inspirational message to her followers, alongside a beautiful selfie. "10 years ago to the day today, I found it hard to dig deep, believe and trust in when people would say ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’," she wrote alongside the photograph, which showed the pretty blonde applying her lipstick in the mirror.

Katie shared the poignant message on the tenth anniversary of the attack

She continued the caption: "Now I look in the mirror and see the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through, it is now my strength. Scars maybe be permanent but I am who I am today, take back the power and live your best life... Never allow anyone to control or attempt to silence you." The post, which has garnered over 50,000 likes in just a few hours, prompted hundreds to leave their supportive comments for Katie.

One follower wrote, "But you're still soooo beautiful. And one of the most powerful strong ladies known. Such an inspiration to many. Beautiful inside and out," while another posted: "Katie you are an incredible woman. Beautiful, strong and inspirational. We can and should all learn something from you."

Katie has dedicated her life to promoting positivity

Katie was tragically the victim of a horrifying acid attack in 2008, leaving her with terrible injuries. The mum-of-two, who has spent the past decade raising awareness around scarring and championing her charity The Katie Piper Foundation, has since had countless surgeries to fix the damage caused by the attack - and is constantly promoting her message of positivity and self-love.

The star recently won HELLO!'s Celebrity Inspiration award at our inaugural Star Mum Awards for her incredible work and outlook. She said at the time: “It’s the HELLO! Star Mum awards and also International Women’s Day and for me, it’s a real representation of what women can do when they support each other, stick together and become louder as one voice, rather than being isolated. There were lots of brilliant women in the room and the best part has been listening to everybody’s stories.”

