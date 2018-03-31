Pippa Middleton's father-in-law, David Matthews, responds to 'untrue and scandalous' allegations Spencer Matthews' father released a statement

Pippa Middleton's father-in-law, David Matthews, has released a statement following the "untrue" allegations made against him this week. Of the claims of sexual abuse against a minor, the 74-year-old said he "categorically denies the allegation and unequivocally contests the untrue and scandalous accusation."

It was revealed on Saturday that the father of James and Spencer Matthews was being investigated by French police over allegations that he sexually assaulted a female minor in 1998-1999. The alleged rape was reported to police last year.

David Matthews pictured at the wedding of son James and Pippa

The businessman was questioned by police on Tuesday over the alleged attack and placed under formal investigation by a magistrate.

According to The Telegraph, after questioning, David was freed but remains under judicial control, meaning prosecutors have attached conditions to his release or imposed certain limits on who he can meet or where he can go.

David's popular son, Spencer Matthews, who is usually very active on social media, has remained silent since 22 March. The reality TV star is very close to his dad David and mum Jane, as well as his brother James, who married Pippa Middleton in 2017.

David Matthews with son Spencer and wife Jane

The wedding, which took place on 22 May, was attended by members of the royal family, including Princes William and Harry, Pippa's sister the Duchess of Cambridge and her two children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, who acted as flowergirl and page boy respectively.