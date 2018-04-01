Loading the player...

Exclusive! Strictly's Karen and Kevin Clifton say they are 'stronger than ever' The former Strictly couple opened up about their future plans

Strictly Come Dancing favourites Kevin and Karen Clifton have posed together for their first photoshoot in the new issue of HELLO! magazine since announcing their marriage split. "As performers with our fans and as a couple with our family, we have shared so much, so no matter what has happened, we can continue. Things don’t have to fall apart," Karen tells the magazine. "Throughout the years we have had a good friendship, and that is a great base."

Of their decision to confirm the split, Kevin tells HELLO!, "It was important to be honest about everything. I think there is a lot of pressure on people to be perfect all the time, and so there is this fairytale image of everything, but at the end of the day we are just like other people. We never want to pretend to our fans or to anybody," says Kevin. "...Or to ourselves," Karen tells the magazine. "It is about being true to yourself, and respecting one another. I respect and admire Kevin as a performer, a human being, and I’ve always looked up to him, that will never stop. We want to be positive in all of this."

Kevin and Karen Clifton have spoken out following their split

The couple will soon be spending almost every waking hour together as rehearsals get into full swing for their 44-date tour, based on all the inspirations and performers they grew up watching, which starts in May, with Kevin announcing, "This is about to be the best work that we have done, I feel that. Being honest about everything has unlocked a real creativity. We are stronger than ever." As for if they will dance together if they get the call to return to Strictly, Karen says, "You know, we don’t make that decision, it is down to the choreographers, they switch us all round." She also dismisses recent rumours that she is planning to move back to New York. "London is my home. I feel I have grown up as a person here." As for what’s next for them, Karen says, "We just want to be happy as individuals, and wish the best for each other."

Kevin & Karen Live Tour 2018 from 22 May nationwide until 29 July www.kevinandkarenlive.com

