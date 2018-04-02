Harper Beckham gives 'superhero' mum sweet Easter card

﻿
Victoria Beckham has shared a sweet clip of a card made by Harper. The front of the card shows a drawing of a flamingo, and Harper has written 'Mummy'. In the video, Victoria opened the card to reveal the sweet message from Harper, which read: "Dear superhero mum. You are so pretty and very funny. Like you always. Love [your] best girl Harper." The youngster had also drawn a picture of herself and her mum at the bottom of the card. Victoria's fans were quick to praise the adorable post, with one writing: "Bless her, that’s beautiful," while another added: "Harper is so cute... @victoriabeckham you're such an inspiration, successful mother and businesswomen."

Six-year-old Harper has had a fun Easter weekend, as Victoria also shared a snap of her wearing a homemade Easter bonnet on her Instagram stories, and captioned the post: "Kisses from Harper." The fashion designer recently returned from a visit to Nairobi in Kenya in aid of Sport Relief and shared her diary exclusively with HELLO!. Speaking about meeting a group of young teenagers, Victoria wrote: "I'm in awe of their ambition and drive and when later I witness the Boxgirls project in action, I immediately see where that formidable attitude comes from. It encourages girls to learn about their rights, develop skills, self-belief and find a voice to speak out and influence change in their own community. It truly is Boxgirl power... As day one comes to an end, I can’t wait to call home, to say goodnight to my children, doing my best to best explain to my six-year-old daughter Harper what I’ve been doing today."

Victoria regularly shares snaps of her four children - Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper - on Instagram, and recently shared an adorable photo while reading a bedtime story with her daughter, and captioned the post: "Harper is so chic!"

