Ant McPartlin no longer appearing in court on Wednesday

Anthony McPartlin will no longer be appearing in court on Wednesday, following the news that his drink-driving hearing has been adjourned,. An administration officer from the Wimbledon Magistrates' Court confirmed the news, telling the Metro: "An adjournment in this case has been agreed, therefore Ant McPartlin will not be appearing at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court, on Wednesday 4th April 2018. The new date of hearing has not yet been confirmed." Ant was arrested on drink-driving charges after a car collision in March. He has since entered rehab to help treat alcohol addiction.

All eyes were on his showbiz partner, Declan Donnelly at the weekend, as he presented Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway by himself for the very first time. The 42-year-old was praised for the episode, and reportedly grew emotional while thanking the studio audience after the cameras stopped rolling, telling them it has been the "weirdest, weirdest show". He added: "I wanted to say a huge, huge thank you to lots of people here. Most of all I just wanted to thank you guys. That reception when I came down the stairs... I wasn't sure what was going to happen. I wasn’t sure how I was going to do or how you were going to react but you carried me all the way through the show. I couldn't have done it without you guys. Thank you."

Ant would have had to go to court without the support of his friend, as Dec has now jetted to Florida for the show's season finale, along with fellow presenter, Scarlett Moffatt. However, Scarlett almost didn't make her flight after her boyfriend forgot his passport. In a video posted to Instagram stories, Scarlett asked partner Lee Wilkinson: "So we fly to Florida tomorrow and what is the one thing you've forgotten? What have you forgot? Just tell everyone what you've forgot. Begins with a P, ends with a T. Passport."

