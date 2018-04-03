Who is Paul Hollywood's new girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam? The Great British Bake Off star split from his wife Alexandra last year

Paul Hollywood has been secretly dating 22-year-old barmaid Summer Monteys-Fullam, following his split from wife Alexandra last year, and it appears their relationship is going from strength to strength. The couple have just enjoyed a ten-day holiday in Mauritius, where they reportedly stayed at the £1,000-a-night Four Seasons tropical resort.

According to The Sun, Paul, 52, arranged for his new girlfriend to join him in the US, where he was working. The Great British Bake Off star then whisked Summer to Mauritius, where they made every effort to keep a low-profile. A source said: "They looked extremely happy together. Despite the age gap there was a lot of laughter and staring into each other's eyes – plus lots of tactile nudges and touches. Summer has clearly put a smile on his face after a difficult time in his personal life."

Paul and ex-wife Alexandra split last year

Paul and Summer were first linked just days after the celebrity baker announced his split from wife Alexandra last November. The couple enjoyed a dinner date at the swanky Dorchester hotel in central London, after Paul was said to have wooed the former barmaid. They met when Summer worked at Paul's local pub in Ickam, Kent – the Duke William. Summer no longer works there, it's been reported, and has also closed down her social media accounts. The pair reportedly grew close after Paul arranged a birthday party for his wife at the pub.

The TV star and his ex-wife Alexandra, a chef, announced their split in a joint statement that read: "It is with sadness that we have decided to separate. Our focus continues to be the happiness of our son… we ask the press and public to allow us privacy during this very difficult time."

The couple first met in Cyprus, where Paul was head baker at a five-star hotel. They later married in 1998, and welcomed only child, son Josh, in October 2001. Paul and Alexandra had previously separated in 2013 when the author had an affair with his American Baking Competition co-star, Marcela Valladolid.