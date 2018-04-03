Princes William and Harry bond with Fearne Cotton in incredible throwback photo The TV presenter went on a trip down memory lane to reminisce about interviewing the Princes

Fearne Cotton was feeling nostalgic on Tuesday as she went through old photographs taken throughout her impressive TV career. The mother-of-two was drawn to one in particular, which pictured her with a much younger Princes William and Harry back in 2007, just after she had interviewed them before their concert in memory of their late mother, Princess Diana. In the photograph, the trio were all smiles, with Fearne writing besides the snapshot: "Wahhh...young, not so tired from parenting, baby face. 23 years old and in shock I had just interviewed the princes. #manymoons #randommemories."

Fearne Cotton met Princes William and Harry in 2007

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Blimey, that seems like it was only yesterday! Time flies," while another said: "I remember watching this, you don’t look any different now tbh." A third joked: "Prince William had so much hair!" William and Harry had opened up to Fearne about Diana, with William telling her: "She was wonderful and sadly there's no amount of words that either Harry or I could tell you now that could actually portray that." Harry added: "She just loved caring for people and she loved helping."

A lot has happened for the trio in the last 11 years. William is now married to Duchess of Cambridge, with the pair going on to welcome son Prince George, four, and daughter Princess Charlotte, two. Kate is currently expecting the couple's third baby, who is due to be born in April. Harry, meanwhile, got engaged to fiancée Meghan Markle in November, and is set to marry her in what is dubbed as the wedding of the year on 19 May, in Windsor. Fearne herself went on to marry rocker husband Jesse Wood, the son of Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood. The pair later welcomed their two children, son Rex, four, and daughter Honey Krissy, one.

