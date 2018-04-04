Joshua Sasse appears to make thinly-veiled dig at Kylie Minogue in cryptic Instagram post It comes after the singer opened up about their split in a new interview

Joshua Sasse has shared a cryptic post on Instagram, which many believe to be a direct response to ex Kylie Minogue's recent comments about their split. In an interview with Red magazine, the popstar spoke candidly about the end of the couple's engagement, admitting she had had to "rebuild" herself physically and mentally, and concluding: "I don't think marriage is for me". On Monday, Joshua took to Instagram to share a quote – "Whatever is it that's happening to you, you have to know, and always remember IT'S NOT PERSONAL" – adding a lengthy caption underneath.

Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse announced the end of their romance in February 2017

The 30-year-old actor wrote: "None of it is. When your roof is leaking, when you lose your job, when you lose someone in your life - none of it is personal. You are a part of the universe like a wave is a part of the ocean. It's not personal when some of a riverbank is eroded or an oak falls down in a storm. That is just the nature of life, ebb & flow. Don't hold on to it - the minute you let go of trying to control everything, it will all come back to you and then you will realise that none of it matters - and then you can carry on with your life without this weight you've had on your back. Let go."

Kylie, 49, and Joshua went public with their romance in November 2015, and their engagement was announced on 20 February 2016 in The Telegraph. One year later, in February 2017, Kylie confirmed the couple had ended their relationship. In her interview with Red, the singer admitted: "I never thought I would get married. Just going through 'being engaged' seems like an experiment, because I'd never as a girl or in all my life had a vision of getting married.

The couple got engaged in February 2016

"It's not something I needed or wanted. My parents never brought me up with the idea of 'the big marriage'. I never had it as a goal. I thought, 'Maybe I've got it all wrong and I should go for it. Maybe I should do what most of the world do. It works for them.' Now I'm going to stick to my previous view. I don't think marriage is for me."

In another recent interview with the Sunday Times, Kylie admitted she'd suffered a nervous breakdown following the split. "I just wanted to stop. I knew I needed to heal my… my physical system was compromised. I think it's called a nervous breakdown," she said. The star went on to say she spent six days in Thailand after the break-up to "reclaim" herself and "get strong". "I think I reacted pretty quickly," she remarked. "I can take a nosedive pretty fast, but I won't stay there long. I'm too practical."