Tulisa wins legal battle against Britney Spears and will.i.am for 'Scream & Shout' Tulisa claimed lines that she wrote as still in the song

Tulisa Contostavloshas won a five-year legal battle against Britney Spears and will.i.am after she was left out of writing credits for their smash hit song, Scream & Shout, which the N Dubz band member claimed to help write. Tulisa revealed that the single was originally planned for her debut album before it was given to Britney, who had enormous success with the song, particularly as it marked her first UK number one in the charts in eight years. According to reports, the former X Factor judge has been awarded 10 percent of the publishing rights and income for all profits the song has been since its release in 2012.

Tulisa claimed to help write Scream & Shout

Will.i.am has previously spoken about Tulisa's involvement in the track, saying: "Tulisa wrote to that song before I did – this is the truth. But the producers of the beat… didn't want her to have it." Tulisa also claimed that her vocals are still on the track, which was also claimed by a musicologist report. Speaking about the 29-year-old's success, a source told the MailOnline: "Tulisa was annoyed when the song was taken from her and given to Britney - especially as she co-wrote it. It was set to be one of the big songs on her debut album. She didn't let it lie, and took it all the way to the courts and has now won. She just wanted to be recognised as the writer of one of the biggest pop tracks of the last decade."

Loading the player... Tulisa has stayed out of the public spotlight in recent months, but appears to be returning to work as a performer after she was spotted leaving Universal Music offices with her manager in March. Previously speaking about a difficult period in her life on This Morning, she said: "I think hard times either bring out the nest in you or the worst, and I think I've luckily managed to bring out all the positives in myself. Everyone is a product of their own environment, and that, I think, has actually been the key lesson for me."

