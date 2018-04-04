Ant McPartlin: new court date confirmed following drink-driving charge The TV star's original court appearance was pushed back

Ant McPartlin will appear in court on Monday 16th April following his arrest for drink driving. The TV star had been due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 4 April, but a court spokesperson confirmed that his hearing had been postponed. Ant was arrested after a collision last month involving three vehicles. He was arrested at the scene after failing a breathalyser test. If found guilty, the TV star could face up to six months in prison, an unlimited fine and a driving ban of at least 12 months. It's not known exactly why Ant's court date was postponed – but it has been reported that the judges agreed to delay the hearing to give Ant more time to complete the 'intensive' phase of his rehab.

A source told the Sun: "Court officials agreed to push the court date back because Ant is in intensive rehab right now. They're mindful of his personal problems and accept that he is taking pro-active steps to deal with those issues, which is a positive thing."

Following his arrest, Ant cancelled all his upcoming work commitments for the foreseeable future, including Saturday Night Takeaway. His roles on Britain's Got Talent and I'm A Celebrity also remain uncertain. Dec presented Saturday Night Takeaway by himself for the first time at the weekend and joked that he had "twice the amount of work to do". His solo effort has become one of the most-watched episodes of the show, with 7.2million viewers. The season finale of the show will again by hosted by Dec on his own, and will air live from Florida on 7 April.