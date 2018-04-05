Mini-Me actor Verne Troyer hospitalised - fans asked to keep star in thoughts The Austin Powers actor was taken ill in hospital in Los Angeles

Verne Troyer, best known for his role as Mini-Me in Austin Powers, has been taken ill in hospital, and fans have been asked to keep him in their thoughts and prayers. The 49-year-old star's publicist sent a message out about his condition on Wednesday, taking to Instagram to thank them for their well wishes. The message didn’t disclose the reason for his hospitalisation, but read: "Asking you to keep Verne in your thoughts. He's getting the best care possible and rest comfortably. Appreciate the support from family, friends and fans around the world. We will keep you updated on here."

Following the update, Verne's followers took to wishing him a speedy recovery. One wrote: "Our thoughts and prayers to Verne! Everyone's pulling for you," another said: "Hang in there bud. You'll be fine I'm sure! We all love you man!" A third added: "We love you Verne. Be kind to yourself. We are sending you positive vibes, please stay well!"

It was reported by TMZ that Verne was first taken to hospital on Monday night after police were informed that the star was "suicidal", and that he was being treated for "possible alcohol poisoning". Verne was taken to hospital for alcohol abuse a year ago, spending time in rehab afterwards.

The actor has battled with addiction in the past

The actor addressed the situation afterwards, thanking his fans in a statement on Facebook. "I've been hearing from some concerned fans, so I'd like to address a very personal situation," he said. "As you know, I've battled alcohol addiction in the past and while it's not always been an easy fight, I'm willing to continue my fight day by day."

As well as Austin Powers, Verne has appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in 2009, alongside stars including Michelle Heaton, La Toya Jackson and Ulrika Johnson – who won the series. Verne has also made regular appearances on Celebrity Juice with Holly Willoughby, Fearne Cotton and Keith Lemon, and has appeared in Ketih Lemon: The Film.