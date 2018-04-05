Linda Robson shares seriously cute family moment with fans The Loose Women panellist was reunited with her grandchildren – who were very excited to see her!

Linda Robson, 60, has the sweetest family! The doting grandmother was reunited with her two grandchildren Lila, five, and one-year-old Betsy, on Wednesday, having been away on holiday over the Easter weekend – and they were more than happy to see her again! The heartwarming reunion was filmed and posted on the Birds of the Feather star's Instagram account, showing little Betsy jumping up and down with delight as she watched on from the window as her grandmother got out of the taxi.

Linda Robson is a doting grandmother to Lilla (pictured) and baby Betsy

In the caption, Linda explained that she had decided to go and surprise her family, who are currently on holiday in Clacton. She wrote: "So decided to go to Clacton early this morning to surprise @larzy26 @sadie_bartram_ @ghaydenx my sister Debbie as I haven’t seen Lila and Betsy since last Thursday and had a lovely day with them all think Betsy was most excited to see me barney Stanley Evie ted @sdoolan82 we’re all really surprised can’t wait for them to come home missed them so much."

RELATED: Linda Robson, 60, shows off two stone weight loss after cutting out THIS food group

Fans were quick to comment on the cute moment, with one writing: "Aww bless look how excited your daughter is to see you," while another said: "I think you can certainly say they were pleased to see you." A third added: "That is so sweet, bless her. To be honest, I get excited like that when you appear on Loose Women." Linda's holiday made headlines this week after the star wowed in swimsuit photos, showing off her two stone weight loss over the past few years.

The Birds of a Feather star shared a sweet video being reunited with her grandchildren

RELATED: Linda Robson shares rare photo of husband of 27 years

Following the attention surrounding her photo, Linda and her fellow Loose Women panellists discussed her trim figure during Tuesday's show, with Linda telling the audience: "I spent all my life walking around swimming pools covering myself up, wearing a sarong. For the first time I felt comfortable walking around, I posted it because I was proud of myself." She added: "I've lost two and a half stone, I've been going to the gym, why not post it?"