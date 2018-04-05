Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne welcome new addition to their family The couple have been married since June 2017 and are parents to daughter Ella

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have welcomed a brand new family member! The couple, who announced Jacqueline's second pregnancy in January, are now the proud owners of a beautiful husky puppy. Dan shared the news on Instagram, uploading a series of photos showing the tiny dog in his new home. One sweet image sees Dan's son Teddy and the couple's daughter Ella watching the puppy in the family kitchen, while another shows Teddy stoking the pup. "Meet the newest member of the Osborne family Storm Osborne," Dan announced in his caption.

Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa have welcomed a husky puppy into their family

Jacqueline, 25, and Dan, 26, have been married since June 2017, and announced her pregnancy at the start of the year. Last month, the former EastEnders actress took to Instagram to share a beautiful snap of her bare baby bump as she shared her excitement at the coming months. "This summer I have so much to look forward too!" she wrote. "My two best friends slash cousins are both getting married! I couldn't be happier for them both. Also our last member of this family will be here!! "Ready to meet their older brother and sister!! I can't wait to meet you now baby. There are so many things I want to achieve after the summer… My mind is constantly working on what's next and I am just so excited for it all. I feel ALIVE right now! Inspired and ready to go!"

STORY: Jacqueline Jossa's sister reveals family heartache of losing two baby brothers

Dan's son Teddy pictured with the dog, who has been named Storm

The actress recently stepped down from her role as Lauren Branning in EastEnders, with her final scenes airing in February. Jacqueline, who spent seven years on the soap, admitted she was "sad" about leaving but said she was looking forward to spending more time with her little girl. She told Radio Times: "I'm really looking forward to spending more time with Ella. I do feel I've missed stuff these past two years."