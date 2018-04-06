Ferne McCann responds to criticism from Billie Faiers' fiancé Greg Ferne came under fire for promoting Charlotte Crosby's reality show

Ferne McCann has taken to Twitter to respond to criticism from Billie Faiers' fiancé, Greg Shepherd. On Wednesday evening, Ferne shared a post urging fans to watch Charlotte Crosby's new reality show – which airs at the same time as Billie and Sam Faiers' programme, The Mummy Diaries. "Buzzing for #TheCharlotteShow Second ep on @MTVUK starting on one hour," she tweeted. Greg was among those who replied to her message, simply writing: "Wow!! #socalledbesties." Ferne has now responded to the TV star, insisting that the reason she promoted Charlotte's show was because she was asked to.

Greg Shepherd hit out at Ferne McCann after she promoted a rival reality show on Twitter

She wrote: "I tweeted for @Charlottegshore show because she asked me to. Simple… There was no malice, no calculated move. That's it. @BillieFaiers &@Gregshepherd_ you know I love you both & will always support you. This just all seems so silly." Ferne, 27, and Billie, 28, have been friends since school, and both appeared with Sam, 27, on TOWIE. Billie was among the first to show her support for Ferne when she spoke about the arrest of her ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins and her pregnancy during an appearance on This Morning in May last year. But according to reports, the pair's friendship has cooled off in recent months.

Billie Faiers and Greg are parents to two young children, Nelly and Arthur

The Mummy Diaries is currently in its third season and is proving a huge hit with viewers. This series follows both Sam and Billie and their families as they navigate through motherhood. Sam is a mother to two-year-old son Paul, and daughter Rosie, who was born in November, with her partner Paul Knightley. Billie, meanwhile, shares three-year-old Nelly and one-year-old Arthur with fiancé Greg.

