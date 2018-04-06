Brooke Kinsella's 'heart breaks' for London violence 10 years after brother's death Brooke recently began a new campaign in honour of her brother, Ben

Brooke Kinsella has tweeted about the recent surge of knife crime in London, writing that her "heart breaks" for the sad news. The former EastEnder actress's younger half-brother, Ben Kinsella, was a victim of knife crime in 2008 after being attacked on a night out while celebrating the end of his exams. He was 16. Brooke wrote: "Ten years on from losing our beautiful Ben I'd hoped so much we would be able to say that things have changed and our streets are safer. My heart breaks at how far away that still seems. I am sad and I am scared."

Brooke's brother died from a knife attack

Brooke has been campaigning against knife crime over the last few years, and recently launched a new campaign in honour of her brother called 'Ten for Ben', which encourages schoolchildren to do ten nice things for each other. She recently posted the campaign's logo, and captioned it: "I cannot believe it's been almost ten years since we saw your beautiful face and heard that cheeky laugh. We will carry on your legacy for as long as we can Benjamina. This year is all about 'Ten for Ben.' We are asking school children across the nation to do ten acts of kindness in Ben's name and will be holding many special events and tributes for him. Always loved, never ever forgotten."

Ben died in 2008

BBC writers have been working with Brooke for a knife crime plot in EastEnders, which will see Keegan Baker and Shakil Kazemis attacked. Speaking about the storyline, Brooke said: "The pain will never go away. I commend EastEnders for choosing to portray the realities of knife crime. It destroys lives. This storyline will bring home how it damages lives of victims, offenders, their families and friends for ever."

