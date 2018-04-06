I'm a Celebrity stars pay tribute to former campmate Eric Bristow, who has passed away Darts star Eric Bristow died of a heart attack

Five-time world darts champion Eric Bristow has died at the age of 60, it has been confirmed. The sportsman, who appeared on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2012, suffered a fatal heart attack at a Premier League event in Liverpool on Thursday evening. Since the news was announced, the late star's former I'm A Celeb campmates have taken to their social media sites to pay tributes, with Coronation Street's Helen Flanagan tweeting: "Really sad to hear about Eric Bristow thoughts are with his family."

Made In Chelsea star Hugo Taylor wrote: "@ericbristow Deeply saddened to hear that Eric has left us. His immense sporting talent, humour & warmth will be missed. #RIPEricBristow." Professional boxer David Haye said: "So sad to hear darts legend & great guy, Eric Bristow passed away. I was fortunate to spend 3 weeks as his campmate living in the jungle, even on the toughest of days his dry sense of humour & quick wit truly made the trip memorable. A real gent, he'll be missed by many."

Doctor Who actor Colin Baker revealed that Eric kept him "sane" during his time in the jungle, writing: "So very sad to hear about Eric Bristow tonight. He kept me sane and focused in I'm a Celeb and was a funny, forthright no nonsense friend. My thoughts are with his family. I'll miss him." MP Nadine Dorries told her followers: "I am so utterly shocked and saddened that my jungle buddie @ericbristow has died so suddenly this evening. We shared some lovely moments and laughed so much together. He was a legend in the darts world and loved by darts fans everywhere. His family will be devastated."

Eric was a five-time World Champion and a five-time World Masters Champion. He also won 22 World Darts Federation and British Darts Organisation titles. The father-of-two was eventually awarded an MBE for his services to sport in 1989 before retiring in 2007. The Professional Darts Corporation announced Eric's passing during Thursday night's fixtures, with the audience chanting: "There's only one Eric Bristow." His agent then told Daily Mirror: "It's devastating news for the whole family. This has come as a massive shock and we would appreciate some privacy at this time. This is a huge loss to the sporting world and the world of darts. He is a legendary character."