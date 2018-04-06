Loading the player...

Karen Clifton has posted the sweetest photo from her "date night" with her friend and fellow dancer, Robbie Metoni. The newly single star, who confirmed her split from husband Kevin Clifton last month, enjoyed dinner at Mexican hotspot La Bodega Negra in central London. Taking to Instagram, Karen posted a cosy photo with her date and wrote: "Date night with my beautiful friend @robbiekmetoni."

Robbie, who appears to have just moved to London from his hometown Sydney, also shared a similar snap and wrote: "Just a quiet Thursday night in with my girl!"

Karen and Kevin, both 35, confirmed their split in March, after months of speculation that their marriage was on the rocks. The couple are still working together and will embark on their joint dance tour in May. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine last week, Karen and Kevin insisted they are stronger than ever.

"As performers with our fans and as a couple with our family, we have shared so much, so no matter what has happened, we can continue. Things don't have to fall apart," Karen said. "Throughout the years we have had a good friendship, and that is a great base."

Of their decision to confirm the split, Kevin said: "It was important to be honest about everything. I think there is a lot of pressure on people to be perfect all the time, and so there is this fairytale image of everything, but at the end of the day we are just like other people. We never want to pretend to our fans or to anybody."

"Or to ourselves," Karen added. "It is about being true to yourself, and respecting one another. I respect and admire Kevin as a performer, a human being, and I've always looked up to him, that will never stop. We want to be positive in all of this."